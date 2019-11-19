close

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff flaunts a tanned and rugged look in 'Baaghi 3'—See first pic

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff is basking in the success of his latest blockbuster release 'War' co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The film has become the highest earner of this year crossing Rs 300 crore at the Box Office and the lifetime collections of 'Kabir Singh'.

Tiger and Hrithik's camaraderie has worked well for the audiences. Well, the former has already started work on his next big actioner—Baaghi 3. Tiger is currently shooting for the film in Serbia along with lead actress Shraddha Kapoor, who paired with him in 2016 release 'Baaghi'.

Tiger shared a picture of his from the sets and we must say he is looking fab in a new rugged and tanned avatar.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#baaghi3 #actionday2

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The film is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil actioner 'Vettai' and is the third installment of the superhit 'Baaghi' franchise. It is directed by ace choregrapher turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the venture.

The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. It will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

 

