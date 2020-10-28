हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff gears up for 'Baaghi 4' and 'Heropanti 2' - Details here

Tiger Shroff will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of "Heropanti 2" is expected to start in December.

Tiger Shroff gears up for &#039;Baaghi 4&#039; and &#039;Heropanti 2&#039; - Details here
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff will soon start working on the action drama Baaghi 4, as well as the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti,

"Two franchises, one emotion! #Heropanti2 and #Baaghi4.#Heropanti2 filming soon #Baaghi4 details to follow soon. Yet another one with my Mentor #SajidNadiadwala Sir," Tiger tweeted, referring to the fact that both films are produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tiger will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of "Heropanti 2" is expected to start in December.

"Baaghi 4" will be directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed "Baaghi " and "Baaghi 3".

