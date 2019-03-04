Total Dhamaal continues glorious run at Box Office—Check out latest collections

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's 'Total Dhamaal' sent cash registers ringing the moment in hit the screens. The film released on February 26 and has been going strong at the box office. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta among others in important roles.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#TotalDhamaal catches speed on [second] Sat and jumps on Sun... Massive gains from mass circuits... Proves, yet again, entertainers having mandate of families/kids will always work at BO... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: ₹ 117.77 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet he wrote, “#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 94.55 crWeekend 2: ₹ 23.22 cr Total: ₹ 117.77 cr Will remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz.”

The film has been helmed by Indra Kumar and emerged as the highest grosser of the 'Dhamaal' series by getting a whopping start at the box office.

The film is the third instalment of the 'Dhamaal' series and re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap.

It has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.