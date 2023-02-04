topStoriesenglish2569353
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Tere Pyaar Mein Song Crosses 30 Million Views on YouTube

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is all set to release on March 8, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 12:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: The peppiest musical number of the year from the much anticipated 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' sung by Arijit Singh came out this week and our week couldn't get any better. This upbeat tune is being played on a loop and is already topping the chartbusters. Recently, the lead actress of the film, Shraddha Kapoor who is the most loved celebrity on social media, dropped an adorable video recreating the song with pani-puri. 

In the caption, she wrote, "Aap log kiske pyaar mein Bheege Bheege Bheege? Comments mein batao aur apni apni reels banao #TerePyaarMein"

The hilarious recreation of the video has already started trending on social media, and is becoming a rage. The fresh chemistry between the duo Ranbir-Shraddha on the streets of Spain, the love-filled verses sung by Arijit Singh, and the picturesque location, everything about ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ was loved and adored by the audiences, garnering 30 M in the first 24 hours. 

Taking to social media, the makers made a post thanking the audience for the immense love they showered and uploaded a video saying 30 Million people fell in love with the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein'. In the caption, they wrote “What’s 30 and in millions? Your love for 'Tere Pyaar Mein.' Keep it coming.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

