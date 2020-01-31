हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jawaani Jaaneman movie review

Twitterati hails Saif Ali Khan, Alaya and Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' - Check reactions

It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen. 

Twitterati hails Saif Ali Khan, Alaya and Tabu&#039;s &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; - Check reactions
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: B-Town's hunk of an actor Saif Ali Khan's latest release 'Jawaani Jaaneman' opened in theatres on January 31, 2020. The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' shows Saif as a middle-aged Casanova, who meets his daughter and the whole drama unleashes thereon. 

As the movie is quirky and full of sass, we thought of compiling some Twitter reactions. 

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

The movie looks like a perfect entertainer for multiplex audiences. It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen. 

 

Tags:
Jawaani Jaaneman movie reviewJawaani Jaaneman reviewJawaani JaanemanSaif Ali KhanAlaya FTabuJawaani Jaaneman Twitter review
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan to produce Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Kaamyaab'

Must Watch

PT4M30S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; January 31, 2020