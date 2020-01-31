Twitterati hails Saif Ali Khan, Alaya and Tabu's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' - Check reactions

New Delhi: B-Town's hunk of an actor Saif Ali Khan's latest release 'Jawaani Jaaneman' opened in theatres on January 31, 2020. The film marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' shows Saif as a middle-aged Casanova, who meets his daughter and the whole drama unleashes thereon.

#JawaaniJaaneman is a light hearted breezy affair which blends humour n drama in adequate proportions. Saif oozes charm n delivers an assertive performance. Tabu is dependable as always. AlyaF comes as breath of fresh air.

#JawaaniJaaneman has certainly taken the best start for a solo #SaifAliKhan-starrer in a long time. The bookings for night shows are quite good in the metros. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 31, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman is Saif's best bet at the box office. Truly entertaining, breezy and hillarious. @AlayaFwas wonderful on her debut!! 3.5/5 #Jawaanijaanemanreview pic.twitter.com/2szWy6ksNV — Mirza Saadat Baig (@msb39321) January 30, 2020

Pre-interval review: Glad to watch #SaifAliKhan in swag mode. @AlayaF is a perfect cast for this film. Its a mixture of comedy & emotion for now. Hoping for the further twist in 2nd half.

It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, Jay Shewakramani respectively. Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal have penned the dialogues while Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the DoP.

The movie looks like a perfect entertainer for multiplex audiences. It stars Tabu in a pivotal part and this is the first time that she has been paired with Saif Ali Khan on-screen.