Union Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates The Team Of 'The Sabarmati Report' For Bringing The Truth To Light

It’s not every day that the Union Home Minister of India watches a film and publicly shares his thoughts about it. Honorable Amit Shah recently viewed 'The Sabarmati Report,' a film that has already received praise from the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This cinematic masterpiece is captivating audiences across the nation, leaving a profound impact with its powerful storytelling and its portrayal of a pivotal chapter in India’s history. The film has resonated deeply with viewers and critics alike, steadily building its reputation as a landmark in Indian cinema.

As the film continues to make waves nationwide, it has garnered attention from government dignitaries, including the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After viewing the film, Amit Shah took to his social media to commend the team behind 'The Sabarmati Report.' Sharing his thoughts, he wrote:

“‘द साबरमती रिपोर्ट’ फिल्म ने देशवासियों को गोधरा के सच से परिचित कराया। इस फिल्म के माध्यम से लोगों को पता चल रहा है कि कैसे एक इकोसिस्टम ने इतने बड़े सच को सालों तक देश से छिपा कर रखा। आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी और NDA के सांसदों के साथ यह फिल्म देखी। इस प्रशंसनीय प्रयास के लिए 'द साबरमती रिपोर्ट' फिल्म की पूरी टीम को बधाई।”

Earlier, the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also praised the film for its courageous depiction of truth. The film’s impactful narrative has led to its declaration as tax-free in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Vikir Films, 'The Sabarmati Report' features standout performances by Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is being distributed worldwide by Zee Studios. Currently playing in theaters, 'The Sabarmati Report' continues to captivate audiences and inspire meaningful conversations.