Uri: The Surgical Strike box office report: The 'Josh' continues internationally

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is on a record-breaking spree and is creating an impact internationally as well. The film has crossed the 200 crore mark and was the first blockbuster of 2019. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Uri' sent cash registers ringing at the box office and received rave reviews.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest international collections of the film.

He wrote, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike nears $ 7 mn #Overseas... 6-week total [till 21 Feb 2019]: $ 6,684,306 [₹ 47.49 cr]... Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 3.820 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.488 mn

Australia: $ 627k

UK: $ 260k

Singapore: $ 251k

NZ: $ 107k

Fiji: $ 12k

RoW: $ 120k”

RoW: $ 120k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

How's the Josh? We must say High!

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It released across the country on January 11, facing box office clash with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

Expressing his happiness with the overwhelming response, Vicky Kaushal had earlier written on Instagram “It’s not just a line anymore... I get so many “How’s the Josh?!” videos from you all everyday, each one made with so much love and passion, from schools, colleges, cafes, work places... from people fighting the cold in minus temperatures to people sweating it out in the gym... from conference meetings to marriage ceremonies... from a 92 years old grandmother to a 2 years old kid... from even our Jawaans in the armed forces. It’s not just a line anymore, you all have turned it into an emotion... an emotion so strong and special, I’m going to cherish for life. Thank You everyone. इस प्यार और सम्मान के लिए तहे दिल से शुक्रिया।"