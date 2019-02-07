Uri: The Surgical Strike inches close to Rs 200 Crore mark at Box Office

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' emerged the first blockbuster of this year. The film entered the coveted 100 crore club within days after its release and received rave reviews from the audience. The film even crossed the lifetime business of Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi'.

The film has now minted over Rs 197 crores, inching close to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike will emerge the first *mid-range film* to cross ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 28]... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.87 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.62 cr, Wed 2.38 cr. Total: ₹ 197.88 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”

In another tweet, he wrote “#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 13

₹ 150 cr: Day 17

₹ 175 cr: Day 23

₹ 200 cr: Day 28

India biz.

#Uri will cross ₹ 200 cr mark [Nett BOC] *within one month* of its release... The josh is veryyy high!”

Well, we must say that the Josh is high indeed!

The film is a military drama that shows a surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces on terrorist launch pads at the Pok. It released across the country on January 11, facing box office clash with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.