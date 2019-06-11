Pics of Vidya Balan from Bali will make you want to hit the beach

New Delhi: Hey, Vidya Balan, what fun! The actress has jetted off to Bali and is making us jealous with the pictures she's posted on Instagram. They are pure travel goals and will make you want to hit the beach this summer.

Two happy pictures were shared by her on Tuesday morning and the caption totally justified her expressions in them. Vidya, dressed in a maroon casual gown, can be seen posing cheerfully for the pictures on the beach.

"Joy," she wrote, adding hashtags 'Alive', 'Happy', 'Fun In The Sun' and 'Pure Joy.'

Here are the pictures, folks!

Sonakshi Sinha also dropped a comment on Vidya's post and so did Aditi Rao Hydari. "Why didn't you take me with you," read Sonakshi's comment while Aditi posted fire emoticons.

Vidya, 40, is married to producer Sidharth Roy Kapur. She was last seen in the NTR biopic. The multi-starrer Mission Mangal is her next film while she has also signed up for the Tamil remake of 'Pink', starring Ajith Kumar. The film is titled Nerkonda Paarvai and is produced by Boney Kapoor.