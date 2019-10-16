Vikram Bhatt's 'Ghost' to be screened at the New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival

Trenton: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film "Ghost" will be screened at the New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival (NJIIFF) later this month.

"With a screening at NJIIFF, we can't wait for the global audiences to see the story and connect to the film," Bhatt said.

"The germ of this story was in international waters when I was travelling so I guess life has come a full circle with the screening also happening overseas. 'Ghost' is more than just a horror film, it's a story of emotions, of love and of fear."

Said to be based on a true story, "Ghost" will narrate the story of Karan Khanna who has been accused of killing his wife but believes she has been murdered by a spirit.

The Vashu Bhagnani production will release on October 18.