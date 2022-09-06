'Vikram Vedha' makers have a surprise for fans, get a chance to win THIS!

New Delhi: The teaser of Vikram Vedha was recently released, and it was successful in creating a massive buzz on social media. Now that the highly anticipated trailer of Vikram Vedha is all set to be released, the makers of Vikram Vedha have come out with a trend that requires fans to perform a #VikramVedhaPose and they will stand a chance to watch the trailer from anybody in the world does.

Sharing this important announcement, the lead actors of Vikram Vedha shared a video. In the caption, they wrote, " Vikram with an important announcement for you all!

Share your #VikramVedhaPose and stand a chance to watch the #VikramVedhaTrailer tomorrow, before the entire world! #VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022".

Here is the post shared by the Reliance entertainment:

Vikram with an important announcement for you all!



Share your #VikramVedhaPose and stand a chance to watch the #VikramVedhaTrailer tomorrow, before the entire world!

#VikramVedha hitting cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022.@iHrithik #SaifAliKhan @PushkarGayatri pic.twitter.com/KW9vKgZg1U — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) September 6, 2022

Here is the post shared by Hrithik Roshan:

Hear hear! #VikramVedhaTrailer Preview for all our well wishers out there ♥️ #VikramVedhaPose pic.twitter.com/5qwSRRHESJ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 6, 2022



Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. The film, which stars Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is an official remake of the 2017 superhit film of the same name.

Since the film's teaser was released, there has been much speculation on social media about whether the actors will be able to create the same kind of magic that South stars Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan did in the Tamil version.

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on the 30th of September 2022.