New Delhi: The teaser of Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated film ‘Vikram Vedha’ is out now. The action-thriller has been directed by Pushkar-Gayathri who also directed the original version.

The teaser emerged as a pleasant surprise to viewers with action packed visuals and an engaging story featuring actors Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. The 1 minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film takes the audience inside the world of Vikram Vedha. The visuals are packed with whistle worthy dialogues, large scale action sequences and seem high on emotions drama. The background score of the film also seems very catchy. The teaser, thus, looks like a complete entertainment package.

The teaser upon release, received rave reviews and appreciation across digital platforms, with the audience rooting to watch the film in theatres. Looks and scenes performed by actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan literally hooked the fans to the teaser.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by duo Pushkar-Gayathri. The story of the film is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. It is a remake of the Tamil film with the same name starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayathri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth. 'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.