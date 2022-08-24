NewsEntertainmentMovies
VIKRAM VEDHA

Vikram Vedha teaser out! Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer promises to be a mass entertainer - Watch

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Vikram Vedha’ is out now. Packed with action sequences and whistle worthy dialogues, it looks like a complete entertainment package. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vikram Vedha teaser out
  • Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film promises to be a complete package
  • It is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name

Trending Photos

Vikram Vedha teaser out! Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer promises to be a mass entertainer - Watch

New Delhi: The teaser of Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated film ‘Vikram Vedha’ is out now. The action-thriller has been directed by Pushkar-Gayathri who also directed the original version. 

The teaser emerged as a pleasant surprise to viewers with action packed visuals and an engaging story featuring actors Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. The 1 minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film takes the audience inside the world of Vikram Vedha. The visuals are packed with whistle worthy dialogues, large scale action sequences and seem high on emotions drama. The background score of the film also seems very catchy. The teaser, thus, looks like a complete entertainment package.   

The teaser upon release, received rave reviews and appreciation across digital platforms, with the audience rooting to watch the film in theatres. Looks and scenes performed by actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan literally hooked the fans to the teaser.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by duo Pushkar-Gayathri. The story of the film is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. It is a remake of the Tamil film with the same name starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. 

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayathri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth. 'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.  

Live Tv

Vikram VedhaHrithik RoshanSaif Ali KhanVikram Vedha teaserVikram Vedha Tamil movie

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Double standard' on freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states