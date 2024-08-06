Vikrant Massey on 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Sequel: 'There Is A Huge Shift From What Rishu Was In The First Part'

New Delhi: The newly released trailer has already sparked a flurry of excitement, teasing viewers with intriguing hints of the drama and suspense to come. With a star-studded cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, this sequel is set to ramp up the thrills and deliver an even more captivating experience than its predecessor.

The trailer teases the progression of their beloved characters. Taapsee Pannu's Rani continues to captivate with her charisma, while Sunny Kaushal’s introduction as Abhimanyu injects a fresh twist into the narrative. Yet, it is Vikrant Massey’s portrayal of Rishu that is capturing the most attention due to his strikingly different persona in this installment.

In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, Massey shed light on Rishu’s transformation in the sequel. "There is actually a massive suspension and huge shift from what Rishu was in the first part. He is just responding to the situation he has put himself in. He is taking a flight from where he left, and how he became in the second half of the first film. But the core of it remains the same. He is madly in love with his wife Rani (played by Taapsee Pannu). The truth remains that he can do anything for her."

Massey guarantees that Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will be “edgy, crazier, and far more entertaining” than its predecessor. He describes the characters' actions as driven by their own rationalisations, even though they defy conventional logic. "Everything they do is justified in their own heads, but certain actions they take are so unpredictable that no sane head would enter those territories” he noted.

Excitement for the film is palpable, with Massey acknowledging the strong bond fans have with the franchise. "Also because this is such a well-received and highly-loved franchise, we are hopeful that love will be retained and people will come back and watch this film” he said.

As the release date approaches, the buzz surrounding Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba continues to build, promising viewers a thrilling and unforgettable cinematic journey.