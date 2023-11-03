New Delhi: A story that has been carved so beautifully, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has done it again! Vikrant Massey is currently reveling in the well-deserved acclaim and accolades for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial masterpiece, '12th Fail'.

For those who have had the privilege of witnessing '12th Fail,' it's not just Vikrant's portrayal that they can't stop praising; it's also his unwavering belief in the importance of telling this story. Vikrant's earnest and compelling performance showcases his dedication to his craft, leaving audiences, industry insiders, and critics in awe.

What makes Vikrant's performance stand out is its honesty and relatability. He effortlessly embodies the lead protagonist, and in doing so, captures the essence of the character in a way that resonates deeply with viewers. The sincerity and authenticity he brings to his role are nothing short of remarkable, and it's this very quality that has earned him praise from all corners of the film industry.

The film has struck a chord with viewers on multiple levels, and Vikrant's portrayal of the lead character has been nothing short of outstanding. It's a performance that deserves recognition and accolades.

As the award season approaches, it's no surprise that there is a growing sentiment of voices advocating for Vikrant to be recognized for his phenomenal performance in '12th Fail.'