PM Narendra Modi

Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic trends well at Box Office

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

Vivek Oberoi&#039;s &#039;PM Narendra Modi&#039; biopic trends well at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in and as 'PM Narendra Modi' in the biopic has garnered a positive response from fans. The movie which is based on the life journey of Prime Minister Modi has got an interesting line-up of supporting actors as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#PMNarendraModi remained steady on weekdays, after decent trending over the weekend... Has another weekend to collect, before #Bharat arrives... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr, Mon 2.41 cr, Tue 2.02 cr, Wed 1.71 cr, Thu 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 19.21 cr. India biz.”

The actor essayed as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor has played a real-life character in a biopic. The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

A special screening of the movie was held in Ahmedabad with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in attendance on May 21, 2019.

 

