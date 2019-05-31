Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic trends well at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in and as 'PM Narendra Modi' in the biopic has garnered a positive response from fans. The movie which is based on the life journey of Prime Minister Modi has got an interesting line-up of supporting actors as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#PMNarendraModi remained steady on weekdays, after decent trending over the weekend... Has another weekend to collect, before #Bharat arrives... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr, Mon 2.41 cr, Tue 2.02 cr, Wed 1.71 cr, Thu 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 19.21 cr. India biz.”

The actor essayed as many as 9 different looks. This is the first time that the actor has played a real-life character in a biopic. The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

A special screening of the movie was held in Ahmedabad with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in attendance on May 21, 2019.