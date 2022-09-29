Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announces ‘The Kashmir Files’ selection in Seattle Film Festival

NewsEntertainmentMovies
Vivek Agnihotri announced on his social media that 'The Kashmir Files' has been selected for Seattle Film Festival and Awareness Film Festival.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 02:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been constantly making the headlines since his directorial 'The Kashmir Files' has been released. While the film went on to collect huge numbers at the box office, it also won the hearts of the audience with its thought-provoking story based on the Hindu Genocide in Kashmir. While the film has booked many prestigious awards in its name, now the film went on to shine at Awareness Film Festival and Seattle Film Festival. 

While taking to his social media, Vivek shared a post announcing the selection of his film 'The Kashmir Files' in the prestigious film festivals, Awareness Film Festival and Seattle Film Festival. The director jotted down the caption, "ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been selected for two prestigious film festivals - Awareness Film Festival & Seattle Film Festival. Happy that the Hindu Genocide in Kashmir is recognised internationally as the Awareness Film Festival is about Human Rights."  

The director seemed very happy with the kind of support and acclamation the film is receiving even after such a long time since its release. The heart-wrenching real story of the film provoked every emotion of the audience. With this film, Vivek Agnihotri has made his mark with strong content that has the power to give voice to many Kashmiri pandits whose stories drive the audience back to the cinema halls. 

