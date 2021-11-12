Waluscha D'Souza's stunning Lavani dance in 'Chingari' song from 'Antim' is peppy - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming actioner 'Antim – The Final Truth' starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana remains high on the buzz word. ima, the film's producers had yesterday revealed the first look of the next song 'Chingari'.

After releasing the festive dance number 'Vignaharta', party anthem 'Bhai Ka Birthday' and romantic track, 'Hone Laga', featuring Aayush and Mahima, a new song titled 'Chingari' has been released by the makers. It has a modern beat but derives its roots from the traditional dance form Lavani and showcases the proud Marathi folk dance form in all its glory and grace.