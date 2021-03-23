हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yami Gautam celebrates wrapping up shoot for 'Dasvi'

Actress Yami Gautam, who wrapped up the shoot of 'Dasvi', took to her Instagram handle and shared the news along with two short videos and a still from the movie's sets. The actress who is seen dancing in the video, says she cannot believe that she completed the shoot of another movie during this pandemic.

Yami Gautam celebrates wrapping up shoot for &#039;Dasvi&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam danced in delight on Tuesday as she wrapped up the shooting of her much-anticipated movie 'Dasvi', in which she stars alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

The 'Kaabil' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the news along with two short videos and a still from the movie's sets. She captioned the post as, "Annnnnd it's a wrap on 'Dasvi' for me! Saying goodbyes on certain film sets are difficult because of the amazing & memorable teamwork you've had! Thank you so much #TeamDASVI for this unforgettable experience & getting #JyotiDeswal really close to my heart."

In the first video, Yami can be seen entering her vanity van and dancing while exclaiming that she cannot believe that she completed the shoot of another movie during this pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

The second one showed her smiling ear-to-ear along with her co-star Abhishek, as they are about to cut a cake, celebrating the shooting wrap-up with the whole team. The image that she shared was an older one from the sets of the movie while shooting it.

The movie is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala'. The hilarious social comedy also stars Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role. Tushar Jalota is making his directing debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films. 

