New Delhi: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has unveiled the much-awaited trailer for his upcoming film Zero Se Restart - his upcoming documentary movie on the making of his blockbuster 2023 directorial 12th Fail. With its innovative narrative style, Zero Se Restart features Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The trailer is out now and looks like fans are going to like the intriguing watch.

ZERO SE START TRAILER

The film made an impressive debut at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, receiving a standing ovation from an enthralled audience. The warm reception and thunderous applause at its world premiere make Zero Se Restart one of the year’s most anticipated films.

The trailer for Zero Se Restart offers a glimpse into the intriguing Kahani Ke Pehle Ki Story narrative that has left audiences buzzing with speculation.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra brings the documentary style storytelling to the forefront, packed with unexpected twists, heartfelt emotions, bursts of humour, and gripping drama. With its innovative approach and compelling narrative, Zero Se Restart promises to set the stage for a bold new chapter.

The film will have a theatrical release on December 13, 2024.