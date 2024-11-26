Zero Se Restart: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Unveils Song ‘Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain’

Mumbai: Vidhu Vinod Chopra and T-Series collaborated to launch the much-anticipated song ‘Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain’ at a grand musical event in Mumbai. This moving track is the highlight of the upcoming film ‘Zero Se Restart,’ set to release on December 13, 2024. Featuring the exceptional talents of Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan, the song combines introspective lyrics with an uplifting melody, delivering an anthem of hope and resilience.

The event was an emotional journey through music and personal stories, with National Award-winning composer Shantanu Moitra leading the proceedings. Accompanying him were iconic singers Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, and the illustrious Shreya Ghoshal. Together, they reminisced about their own "zero moments," sharing insights and emotions tied to the song's theme.

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressed his heartfelt vision behind the track:

“Zero Se Restart represents the human spirit of never giving up. This song encapsulates the essence of the film, and I hope that audiences find the strength to revisit their own ‘zero moments’ and ‘restart’ from there.”

The artists also shared their personal connections to the track:

“Being part of this song was deeply personal, as it brought me back to my ‘zero moment’ with Vidhu ji. Singing ‘Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain’ took me down memory lane. I am sure it isn’t just a melody; it’s an emotion that will resonate with everyone who has faced challenges in life and emerged stronger,” shared Shaan.

“This track brings together many emotions in a deeply moving composition. Music has always been a way to heal and inspire, and ‘Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain’ does exactly that. I believe it will inspire people to embrace their own ‘zero moments’ with hope and vigour,” said Shankar Mahadevan.

“My ‘zero moment’ started with Vinod, and I’m grateful that we’ve embarked on this path to musically inspire listeners to reconnect with their own original pure thought. I hope this song inspires people to rediscover the innocent moments they may have lost along the way,” added Shantanu Moitra.

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire described the profound creative journey of writing the song:

“As a lyricist, writing ‘Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain’ was a deeply introspective journey. The song is a tribute to having the courage to embrace our vulnerabilities. I hope these words resonate with everyone who listens and inspire them to rediscover their own paths.”

The event concluded with a live performance of ‘Chal Zero Pe Chalte Hain,’ leaving the audience spellbound and eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Zero Se Restart.’

Prepare to be inspired and moved as ‘Zero Se Restart’ hits theatres on December 13, 2024. Let the music and story take you on a journey of rediscovery and resilience.

Watch the video here: