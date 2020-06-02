हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Floyd Mayweather

Boxer Floyd Mayweather offers to cover George Floyd’s funeral costs

Earlier, the results of two separate autopsies released on Monday (June 1) declared that May 25 death of George at the hands of Minneapolis police was a homicide.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather offers to cover George Floyd’s funeral costs
File Photo (Twitter/@MayweatherPromo)

New Delhi: Famous boxer Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover George Floyd’s funeral expenses, an African-American black man who was killed in the US late last month.

The former five-division world champion’s promotional company, Mayweather Productions, shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter that Mayweather will commit to paying for the funeral costs of George Floyd, which several media reports have said that George’s family have accepted.

Earlier, the results of two separate autopsies released on Monday (June 1) declared that George's death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police was a homicide and the heart of 46-year-old George stopped beating while police restrained him and compressed his neck by kneeling on it.

Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George, has been arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.

The death of George has sparked massive protests across the US with the deteriorating law and order situation forcing the government to impose curfew in around 40 cities to maintain law and order.

Many famous personalities have come forward and raised their voices against the rising social injustice and atrocities towards black people.

Floyd Mayweather Geroge Floyd George Floyd killing US Minneapolis
