Brief snag hits Delhi Metro's Red Line, services resume

Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line was briefly affected on Thursday morning due to a glitch. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted that there was a delay in service from Shaheed Sthal metro station at New Bus Adda towards Dilshad Garden metro station. The DMRC also informed that services on all other lines were normal.

"Delay in service from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) towards Dilshad Garden. Normal service on all other lines," tweeted the DMRC.

Shaheed Sthal Metro Station is the terminus metro station of the Red Line.

Red Line Update Delay in service from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) towards Dilshad Garden. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 20, 2019

Red Line Update Normal service has resumed. https://t.co/MT8ChJbRIW — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 20, 2019

After a few minutes, the DMRC again tweeted informing that the services have resumed. "Normal service has resumed," also tweeted the DMRC.