BSF troops in Punjab spot multiple drones coming from Pakistan side

Ferozepur: Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed in the Ferozepur Hussainwala sector in Punjab noticed movements of drones in the vicinity on Monday late night. According to BSF sources, its troops patrolling the area fired and destroyed at least three drones coming from the Pakistani side.

Sources claimed that the first drone was initially noticed in the Hussainwala sector at around 10:30 pm on Monday night.

On October 9, BSF personnel spotted drones at Hussainiwala border post in Ferozepur. After noticing the movements of the drones, a search operation was launched and alerted the Punjab police.

(More details are awaited.)