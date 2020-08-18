हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold jumps Rs 1,182 to Rs 54,856 per 10 gram

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 53,674 per 10 gram.

Gold jumps Rs 1,182 to Rs 54,856 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 1,182 to Rs 54,856 per 10 gram on Tuesday in the national capital following rally in international prices of the yellow metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 53,674 per 10 gram.

Silver was also in heavy demand as it zoomed Rs 1,587 to Rs 72,547 per kg, from Rs 70,960 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 2,005 per ounce and silver also depicted strength as it traded higher at USD 28.15 per ounce.

"Gold prices continued upside with spot international prices trading above USD 2,000 on Tuesday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. 

Tags:
Goldgold ratesGold priceGold pricesSilver price
Next
Story

Gold rises by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M1S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day