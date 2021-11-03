हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold price today

Gold Price Today, 03 November 2021: Ahead of Diwali Gold declines Rs 375, silver crashes Rs 898

Gold Price Today, 03 November 2021: Ahead of Diwali Gold declines Rs 375, silver crashes Rs 898

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday tumbled by Rs 375 to Rs 46,411 per 10 grams amid a decline in the international prices of precious metals as well as rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,786 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled Rs 898 to Rs 62,052 per kilogram from Rs 62,950 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee surged 22 paise to close at 74.46 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,781 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.48 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.32 per cent down at USD 1,781 per ounce on Wednesday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. 

