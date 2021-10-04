हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold price today

Gold Price Today, 04 October 2021: Gold prices at Rs 45,539 per 10 gram

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,576 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Today, 04 October 2021: Gold prices at Rs 45,539 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital was down marginally by Rs 37 to Rs 45,539 per 10 gram on Monday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,576 per 10 grams.

Silver declined Rs 137 to Rs 59,203 per kilogram from Rs 59,340 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded lower at USD 1,753 per ounce and silver flat at USD 22.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.44 per cent down at $1,753 per ounce on Monday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

