Gold Price Today, 05 May 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 9,300 from record level, silver by Rs 10,400

New Delhi: Gold has once again slipped below Rs 47000 per 10 grams. Today the silver July futures have started. However, the business seems to be almost flat. Prices of gold and silver have also fallen in the bullion market today.

Gold prices last week (April 26-30)

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 47462/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 47303/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 47093/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 46726/10 grams

Friday: Rs 46737/10 grams

Gold prices (19-23 April)

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 47393/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 47857/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 48228/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47772/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47532/10 grams

Gold price (week of April 12-16)

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 46419/10 g

Tuesday: Rs 46975/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 46608/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47175/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47353/10 grams

Gold move (week of 5-9 April)

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 44598/10

Tuesday: Rs 45919/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 46362/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 46838/10 grams

Friday: Rs 46593/10 grams

Gold still cheaper by around Rs 9200 from the highest level

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold, in August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. If compared to the highest level, gold has declined up to 25%. Gold is at the level of Rs 46900 per 10 gram on MCX, which means that it is still getting cheaper by Rs 9300.

MCX Silver: As far as silver is concerned, the silver May futures closed at close to Rs 70,000 with a strength of Rs 2460 on Monday. But on Tuesday it lost half its lead. May futures of silver fell by Rs 1300 to close at the level of Rs 69550. Today the silver July futures have started.

The highest level of silver was Rs 79,980 per kg. According to the record level comparison, silver is also cheaper by 10,400 rupees than its highest level. Today, the silver futures are at Rs 69580 per kg.