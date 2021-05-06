Gold Price Today, 06 May 2021: Gold cheaper by over Rs 9,100 from record level

New Delhi: Gold prices posted marginal gains on Thursday. Gold prices traded 0.46 per cent higher at USD 1,792.50 per ounce in New York.

On Wednesday, Gold dipped Rs 317 to Rs 46,382 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, in line with a decline in the yellow metal's prices overseas. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,699 per 10 grams. In contrast, silver jumped Rs 2,328 to Rs 70,270 per kilogram from Rs 67,942 in the previous trade.

Gold prices last week (April 26-30)

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 47462/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 47303/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 47093/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 46726/10 grams

Friday: Rs 46737/10 grams

Gold prices (19-23 April)

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 47393/10 grams

Tuesday: Rs 47857/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 48228/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47772/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47532/10 gram

Gold price (week of April 12-16)

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 46419/10 gram

Tuesday: Rs 46975/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 46608/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 47175/10 grams

Friday: Rs 47353/10 grams

Gold move (week of 5-9 April)

Day gold (MCX June futures)

Monday: Rs 44598/10

Tuesday: Rs 45919/10 grams

Wednesday: Rs 46362/10 grams

Thursday: Rs 46838/10 grams

Friday: Rs 46593/10 grams

Gold still cheaper by around Rs 9200 from the highest level

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold, in August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. If compared to the highest level, gold has declined up to 25%. Gold futures for June delivery opened at Rs 47,072 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,000. Gold is at the level, is still cheaper by Rs 9,119.