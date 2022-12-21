topStoriesenglish
NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold price today, 21 December 2022: Gold climbs Rs 192; silver jumps Rs 433

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,815 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.94 per ounce.

Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:07 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gold price today, 21 December 2022: Gold climbs Rs 192; silver jumps Rs 433

New Delhi: Gold price rose Rs 192 to Rs 55,261 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid gains in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 55,069 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 433 to Rs 69,962 per kilogram.

"Gold price is a little up in the Asian trading hours. Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 55,261/10 grams, up Rs 192/10 grams," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,815 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.94 per ounce.

"Gold price traded steady after rising by more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as the dollar weakened after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak," Navneet Damani, Senior VP ? Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Live Tv

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title