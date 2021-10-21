हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold price today

Gold Price Today, 21 October 2021: Gold prices trade above Rs 45,500 per 10 gram, should you buy?

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday gained marginally by Rs 7 to Rs 46,503 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,496 per 10 gram.

Silver jumped Rs 198 to Rs 63,896 per kilogram from Rs 63,698 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,783 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.18 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,783 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded higher supported by weaker dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. 

Tags:
Gold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX
