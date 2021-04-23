Gold Price Today, 23 April 2021: Gold falls marginally; silver declines Rs 909

The price of gold was marginally lower by Rs 24 to Rs 47,273 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,297 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 909 to Rs 68,062 per kg, from Rs 68,971 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,784 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.05 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) were trading at USD 1,784 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices held firm trading range recovering from Thursday's lows."

Internationally, gold was little changed as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting next week, but a weaker US dollar and lower Treasury yields put bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Spot gold was steady at $1,784.11 per ounce by 0915 GMT. The metal jumped to its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67 on Thursday and has added about 0.4% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,784.10 per ounce.

