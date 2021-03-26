Gold Price Today, 26 March 2021: Gold dips to near one-week low, silver gains

Gold prices slipped towards a one-week low on Friday, on course for a first weekly decline in three, with bullion pressured by a rallying dollar following positive US economic data and as vaccine roll-outs gathered steam.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,724.03 per ounce by 0420 GMT on Friday, having hit a one-week low of $1,721.46 in the previous session. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,722.70 per ounce.

"Gold is a victim of the kind of recovery that we could be potentially seeing in the U.S. dollar ... Better recovery unfolds so that`s driving flows into U.S. assets and pushing the dollar higher and that's what's really weighing on gold at the moment," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

In Delhi, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,150 per 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,160, more by Rs 4,000 from the 22-carat gold rate for the same quantity.

Higher returns on Treasury bonds generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Silver edged up 0.1% to $25.04, holding above an over two-month low of $24.39 per ounce hit on Thursday.

Palladium gained 0.5% to $2,621.18 and platinum rose 0.2% to $1,150.01.