हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold prices

Gold Price Today, 26 March 2021: Gold dips to near one-week low, silver gains

In Delhi, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,150 per 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,160, more by Rs 4,000 from the 22-carat gold rate for the same quantity. Silver edged up 0.1% to $25.04, holding above an over two-month low of $24.39 per ounce

Gold Price Today, 26 March 2021: Gold dips to near one-week low, silver gains

Gold prices slipped towards a one-week low on Friday, on course for a first weekly decline in three, with bullion pressured by a rallying dollar following positive US economic data and as vaccine roll-outs gathered steam.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,724.03 per ounce by 0420 GMT on Friday, having hit a one-week low of $1,721.46 in the previous session. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,722.70 per ounce.

"Gold is a victim of the kind of recovery that we could be potentially seeing in the U.S. dollar ... Better recovery unfolds so that`s driving flows into U.S. assets and pushing the dollar higher and that's what's really weighing on gold at the moment," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

In Delhi, the 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 44,150 per 10 grams. While for 24-carat gold it is Rs 48,160, more by Rs 4,000 from the 22-carat gold rate for the same quantity.

Higher returns on Treasury bonds generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Silver edged up 0.1% to $25.04, holding above an over two-month low of $24.39 per ounce hit on Thursday.

Palladium gained 0.5% to $2,621.18 and platinum rose 0.2% to $1,150.01.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold pricesSpot GoldGold price today 26 March2021Silver
Next
Story

Gold Price Today, 25 March 2021: Despite gains, Gold prices below Rs 44,400

Must Watch

PT4M33S

PM Modi Bangladesh Visit: PM Modi arrives at War Memorial in Savar, Dhaka