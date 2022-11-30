topStoriesenglish
NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold price today 30 November 2022: Gold falls Rs 71; silver declines Rs 66

Comex spot gold is headed for its biggest monthly gain since May 2021 after the dollar fell on signs that the US Federal Reserve is preparing to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes, Parmar said.

Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:13 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gold price today 30 November 2022: Gold falls Rs 71; silver declines Rs 66

New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 71 to Rs 53,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 53,371 per 10 grams.

Silver also dropped Rs 66 to Rs 63,199 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets were down amid stronger rupee and risk-on sentiments," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

The rupee gained 28 paise to 81.44 against the US dollar.

Comex spot gold is headed for its biggest monthly gain since May 2021 after the dollar fell on signs that the US Federal Reserve is preparing to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes, Parmar said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,756.5 per ounce and 21.34 per ounce, respectively.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping