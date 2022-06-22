NewsBullion
Gold price today, June 22: Check gold rates in your city

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 22 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

 

Jun 22, 2022

New Delhi: The price of 22 carat of gold rose by Rs 100 to Rs 47,750 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,650. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 100. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,080 as against its previous close of Rs 51,980.

Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, although bullion still traded in a narrow range as investors awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,827.03 per ounce by 0231 GMT, extending losses to a fourth straight session. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,828.10, said a Reuters report.

Chennai : Rs 47,850

Mumbai : Rs 47,750

Delhi : Rs 47,780

Kolkata : Rs 47,780

Bangalore : Rs 47,780

Hyderabad : Rs 47,550

Kerala : Rs 47,750

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,760

Jaipur : Rs 47,900

Lucknow : Rs 47,900

Patna : Rs 47,800

Chandigarh : Rs 47,900

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,780

Gold prices in the national capital on Tuesday dipped marginally by Rs 24 to Rs 50,686 per 10 grams. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,710 per 10 grams. Silver, however, gained Rs 13 to Rs 60,609 per kg from Rs 60,596 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

