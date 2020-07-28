हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold prices witness correction, fall Rs 187 to Rs 52,846 per 10 gram

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,033 per 10 gram.

Gold prices witness correction, fall Rs 187 to Rs 52,846 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Tuesday witnessed correction, falling Rs 187 to Rs 52,846 per 10 gram, in tandem with weak international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,033 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 1,933 to Rs 64,297 per kg, against Rs 66,230 per kg on Monday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi witnessed correction by Rs 187 with decline in international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,923 per ounce and silver at USD 23.60 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed profit-booking on dollar recovery," he added. 

