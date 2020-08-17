हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold rises by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,271 per 10 gram.

Gold rises by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 340 to Rs 53,611 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with firm international trend, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also witnessed increased buying and gained Rs 1,306 to Rs 69,820 per kg from Rs 68,514 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 340 with firm international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold rallied to USD 1,954 per ounce, while silver was trading with marginal gains at USD 26.81 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on Monday on worries over global economic growth," Patel added. 

