FM Nirmala Sitharaman live news: Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package

13 May 2020, 16:00 PM
Government may also decide to hike the budget of MNREGA. From 100 days, it could be increased to 150 or 200 days
13 May 2020, 16:00 PM
It is also expected that the FM may announce reduction in GST rates, although the GST Council will take a final decision on it
13 May 2020, 16:00 PM
Government may also announce PF relief to MSME sector employees. Government may give extra money to the EPF account of employees of MSME sector. Government will also help with loans taken by the MSME sector, sources said.
13 May 2020, 15:59 PM
As per sources, the Finance Minister may give maximum benefits to the struggling MSME sector by announcing Rs 2.50 lakh crore for the sector. It may also announce PF relief to MSME sector employees. Government may give extra money to the EPF account of employees of MSME sector. Government will also help with loans taken by the MSME sector, sources said. ESIC has a fund of over Rs 30 thousand crores. This can be used for MSME, which the FM may announce.