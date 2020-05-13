हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman live news: Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference on Wednesday at 4 pm at National Media centre to give details of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 16:05
In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive new financial incentive on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. This package of Rs 20 lakh crore is expected to give a new impetus to sagging economy.

Zee Media sources have said that Nirmala Sitharaman will hold 3 press conference over the next 3 days. Sources have said that the economic package will be announced by FM Sitharaman in 3 parts. Sources said that on Wednesday, the FM will announce details of economic package related to the poor. On Thursday (May 14) details related to MSME sector will be announced, while on Friday (May 15), FM will announce detailed measures for bigger companies

Here are the Live Updates

13 May 2020, 16:00 PM

Government may also decide to hike the budget of MNREGA. From 100 days, it could be increased to 150 or 200 days

13 May 2020, 16:00 PM

It is also expected that the FM may announce reduction in GST rates, although the GST Council will take a final decision on it

13 May 2020, 16:00 PM

Government may also announce PF relief to MSME sector employees. Government may give extra money to the EPF account of employees of MSME sector. Government will also help with loans taken by the MSME sector, sources said.

13 May 2020, 15:59 PM

As per sources, the Finance Minister may give maximum benefits to the struggling MSME sector by announcing Rs 2.50 lakh crore for the sector. It may also announce PF relief to MSME sector employees. Government may give extra money to the EPF account of employees of MSME sector. Government will also help with loans taken by the MSME sector, sources said. ESIC has a fund of over Rs 30 thousand crores. This can be used for MSME, which the FM may announce.

