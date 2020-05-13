FM Nirmala Sitharaman live news: Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference on Wednesday at 4 pm at National Media centre to give details of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive new financial incentive on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore. This package of Rs 20 lakh crore is expected to give a new impetus to sagging economy.

Zee Media sources have said that Nirmala Sitharaman will hold 3 press conference over the next 3 days. Sources have said that the economic package will be announced by FM Sitharaman in 3 parts. Sources said that on Wednesday, the FM will announce details of economic package related to the poor. On Thursday (May 14) details related to MSME sector will be announced, while on Friday (May 15), FM will announce detailed measures for bigger companies

Here are the Live Updates