Little Gia Kapur aka Jhanak Shukla from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is 25, here's how she looks now - In Pics

New Delhi: Child actors in films and television often manage to win hearts with their one performance. Similarly, actress Jhanak Shukla, who played a key role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Kal Ho Na Ho' stole many hearts with her innocent portrayal of Gia Kapur.

Jhanak Shukla is 25 years old now and is an avid social media user as well. She is actress Supriya Shukla and documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla's daughter. Take a look at her pictures which will remind you of Gia for sure.

Jhanak shot to fame with her TV series Karishma Kaa Karishma - a remake of Small Wonder. Also, she was seen in the popular show Son Pari. She also featured in the series Hatim as little Jasmine.

She acted in the reality show Gumrah and the Malayalam serial Aalipazham. She also worked in Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma's Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante and the Hollywood movie One Night with the King.

We would love to watch her again in TV shows and films.

Are the makers listening?