हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jhanak shukla

Little Gia Kapur aka Jhanak Shukla from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is 25, here's how she looks now - In Pics

Jhanak Shukla is 25 years old now and is an avid social media user as well. She is actress Supriya Shukla and documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla's daughter. Take a look at her pictures which will remind you of Gia for sure. 

Little Gia Kapur aka Jhanak Shukla from Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;Kal Ho Naa Ho&#039; is 25, here&#039;s how she looks now - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Child actors in films and television often manage to win hearts with their one performance. Similarly, actress Jhanak Shukla, who played a key role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Kal Ho Na Ho' stole many hearts with her innocent portrayal of Gia Kapur. 

Jhanak Shukla is 25 years old now and is an avid social media user as well. She is actress Supriya Shukla and documentary filmmaker Haril Shukla's daughter. Take a look at her pictures which will remind you of Gia for sure. 

Jhanak shot to fame with her TV series Karishma Kaa Karishma - a remake of Small Wonder. Also, she was seen in the popular show Son Pari. She also featured in the series Hatim as little Jasmine. 

She acted in the reality show Gumrah and the Malayalam serial Aalipazham. She also worked in Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma's Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante and the Hollywood movie One Night with the King.

We would love to watch her again in TV shows and films. 

Are the makers listening?

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
jhanak shuklashah rukh khan co-starKal Ho Naa Hojhanak shukla picsjhanak shukla photosjhanak shukla instagram
Next
Story

Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts, netizens share awestruck photos!

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day