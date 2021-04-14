हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora flaunts her flashy diamond ring, sparks engagement rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor- See pic!

Malaika Arora, who runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Malaika Arora flaunts her flashy diamond ring, sparks engagement rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor- See pic!

New Delhi: The very stunning B-Town diva, Malaika Arora recently took to social media and shared a picture of her wearing a huge rock. The post shows her flaunting a big diamond ring and guess what? Soon speculations over her engagement with beau Arjun Kapoor kicked off. 

But before you jump the gun, it was actually Malaika Arora promoting a jewellery brand. She captioned: How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring 

Recently, Malaika Arora got her first dose of vaccine. She battled corona last year and gave it a tough fight. 

The glam diva, who runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the two look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

 

