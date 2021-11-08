CRPF jawan shoots dead 4 colleagues with AK-47 rifle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Four CRPF personnel were killed and several injured after their colleague shot them at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am in the camp of CRPF's 50th battalion in Lingampalli village of the district, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Ar least 13 others have also been injured in the shooting incident, media reports said.

Chhattisgarh: Four jawans of CRPF 50 Bn killed and 3 injured in a case of fratricide in a CRPF camp in Maraiguda Police station limits of Sukma. A jawan had opened fire at the camp. pic.twitter.com/4ZF64RCNKM — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

As per preliminary information, a jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said.

The jawan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway, he said. The injured personnel have been admitted to a local hospital, the police official said.

Further details are awaited.

