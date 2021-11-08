हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CRPF

CRPF jawan shoots dead 4 colleagues with AK-47 rifle in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Four CRPF personnel were killed and three injured after their colleague shot them at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.

CRPF jawan shoots dead 4 colleagues with AK-47 rifle in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Sukma
Image for representational use only

Sukma: Four CRPF personnel were killed and several injured after their colleague shot them at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am in the camp of CRPF's 50th battalion in Lingampalli village of the district, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. 

Ar least 13 others have also been injured in the shooting incident, media reports said.

 

 

As per preliminary information, a jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said. 

The jawan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway, he said. The injured personnel have been admitted to a local hospital, the police official said.

Further details are awaited.

