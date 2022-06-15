NewsChhattisgarh
WOMAN PARADED NAKED

Man, woman paraded naked over alleged affair in Chhattisgarh, 4 arrested

Based on the victims' statements, a case was registered at Urindabeda police station under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and four persons including the man's wife were arrested.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 07:53 AM IST
  • A Man and a woman were paraded naked over an alleged affair in Chhattisgarh
  • The police have arrested 4 people in this connection
  • A case has also been registered in this regard

Trending Photos

Man, woman paraded naked over alleged affair in Chhattisgarh, 4 arrested

Raipur: A married man and a woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair were stripped and paraded in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district. Four persons including the man's wife have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place at a village under Urindabeda police station limits on June 11, said a senior police official.

After the incident came to light, a police team was sent to the village for investigation, he added. The man's wife spotted him with another woman, and called some people including her relatives, the official said.

The group then stripped the duo and paraded them through the locality, he said.

Based on the victims' statements, a case was registered at Urindabeda police station under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and four persons including the man's wife were arrested.

Further probe is on, the official said.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'