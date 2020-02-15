हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Naxal gunned down in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The gunfight took place between Naxals and a team of the District Reserve Guard at 4:30 pm in the jungles under Polampalli police station limits.

Naxal gunned down in encounter in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Sukma
File photo

Raipur: A Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday evening, police said.

The gunfight took place between Naxals and a team of the District Reserve Guard at 4:30 pm in the jungles under Polampalli police station limits, some 450 kilometres from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"When the patrolling team was cordoning off forests near Jaggawaram and Arampalli villages, an exchange of fire took place. We later recovered the body of a Naxal, one muzzleloading gun and huge cache of explosives from the spot," he said.

He said preliminary reports have identified the dead Maoist as Madvi Sukka, 'militia commander' of Pentapad village. 

Tags:
ChhattisgarhSukmaRaipurNaxalsMaoists
Next
Story

Naxal involved in blast that killed 7 CRPF men held in Dantewada

Must Watch

PT1M28S

4 students charred to death as school bus catches fire