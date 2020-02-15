Naxal gunned down in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Raipur: A Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday evening, police said.

The gunfight took place between Naxals and a team of the District Reserve Guard at 4:30 pm in the jungles under Polampalli police station limits, some 450 kilometres from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"When the patrolling team was cordoning off forests near Jaggawaram and Arampalli villages, an exchange of fire took place. We later recovered the body of a Naxal, one muzzleloading gun and huge cache of explosives from the spot," he said.

He said preliminary reports have identified the dead Maoist as Madvi Sukka, 'militia commander' of Pentapad village.