CISF

CISF nabs passenger with 14 live bullets at IGI airport in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has arrested an unruly passenger carrying 14 live bullets at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. The arrest was made by the CISF officials on Friday.

The passenger was nabbed around 2.50 PM by the CISF officials during the pre-embarkation security check at Security Hold Area of Terminal-1 at the IGI airport.

During the inspection, the CISF personnel detected fourteen live rounds of unknown calibre from the handbag of the passenger who was later identified as Athar Abbas Naqvi.

 

Live TV

 

Naqvi was bound for Lucknow by IndiGo flight No. 6E-959 (STD-1640 hrs).

During the interrogation, the passenger could not produce any valid document. 

The passenger was offloaded and later handed over to the Delhi Police along with 14 live bullets seized from him for further legal action. 

The Delhi Police registered a case vide FIR No. 81/19 u/s 30 of Indian Arms Act against the passenger.

