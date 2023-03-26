Anand Mahindra Reveals How He Enjoys Sunday; Check His Hilarious Post

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra is a reliable source of both humour and wit. And if you need more evidence, you should really look at his reply to a man who left a comment on one of his post. The Mahindra Group Chairman then posted a video of a motorcycle riding while carrying his dog. You did read that correctly. But more on that in a moment.

First have a look on the video that Mahindra posted. The 10-second video shows a motorcycle rider carrying his dog in a backpack on his shoulders. The dog was also decked out in lovely tiny jacket and sunglasses.

Is there any better clip to convey a #SundayFeeling ? pic.twitter.com/skDFo1DCCY March 26, 2023

Abhishek Jaiswal responded to the video that Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter. "With all due respect, Sir, I have a quick question: As an industrialist working for the government of India, how do you enjoy Sunday? How do you still have fun on Sundays, while being such a powerful industrialist)?" Jaiswal authored.

Sir with due respect, Mera ke Chhota sa sawal hai ,aap desh ke itne bade industrialist ,aap Sunday ko kaise enjoy karte hai ? ABHISHEK JAISWAL (JaiswalAbhi18) March 26, 2023

I forget that I am an industrialist on Sunday, the millionaire responded, "Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon." Mahindra penmaned.