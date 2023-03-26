topStoriesenglish2588104
Anand Mahindra Reveals How He Enjoys Sunday; Check His Hilarious Post

The 10-second video shows a motorcycle rider carrying his dog in a backpack on his shoulders.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra is a reliable source of both humour and wit. And if you need more evidence, you should really look at his reply to a man who left a comment on one of his post. The Mahindra Group Chairman then posted a video of a motorcycle riding while carrying his dog. You did read that correctly. But more on that in a moment.

First have a look on the video that Mahindra posted. The 10-second video shows a motorcycle rider carrying his dog in a backpack on his shoulders. The dog was also decked out in lovely tiny jacket and sunglasses.

Abhishek Jaiswal responded to the video that Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter. "With all due respect, Sir, I have a quick question: As an industrialist working for the government of India, how do you enjoy Sunday? How do you still have fun on Sundays, while being such a powerful industrialist)?" Jaiswal authored.

I forget that I am an industrialist on Sunday, the millionaire responded, "Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon." Mahindra penmaned.

