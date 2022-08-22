New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, who frequently shares his Monday motivation with his Twitter followers, posted a tweet today that, in his words, wasn't your typical "#MondayMotivation type of reflection."

The industrialist shared a video of Trinidad artists Raymond and Dilenadan performing a mash-up of Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi's classic Deewana Hua Badal and Kishore Kumar, Usha Khanna's Pal Bhar Ke Liye.

The 2021 song, titled Nack Ah Ting, has piqued Anand Mahindra's interest, and he says the song has propelled the Caribbean island nation near Venezuela to the top of his vacation wish list.

"This isn’t the usual, #MondayMotivation type of reflection. But I think it guarantees an upbeat start to the week! And Trinidad goes to the top of my vacation destination wish-list," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted.

This isn’t the usual, #MondayMotivation type of reflection. But I think it guarantees an upbeat start to the week! And Trinidad goes to the top of my vacation destination wish-list. pic.twitter.com/1pa5FwGe3N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2022

Satyajit Sahu (@satyajits) responded to Mahindra's tweet, saying, " "Lovely! Sometimes I wonder if India's biggest export is IT or Bollywood!"

Nitin Terdalkar (@maverick369), another user, commented, "Superb mash-up of well-known reggae music from the West Indies, the land of silver sand and clean beaches, hip hop and rap, and mind-blowing old Hindi songs. Simply outstanding."