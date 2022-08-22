NewsBusinessCompanies
ANAND MAHINDRA

Anand Mahindra’s top holiday destination wish-list happens to be THIS country, here’s how he chose it

The 2021 song, titled Nack Ah Ting, has piqued Anand Mahindra's interest, and he says the song has propelled the Caribbean island nation near Venezuela to the top of his vacation wish list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The industrialist shared a video of Trinidad artists doing a mashup.
  • The 2021 song, titled Nack Ah Ting, has piqued Anand Mahindra's interest,

Trending Photos

Anand Mahindra’s top holiday destination wish-list happens to be THIS country, here’s how he chose it

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, who frequently shares his Monday motivation with his Twitter followers, posted a tweet today that, in his words, wasn't your typical "#MondayMotivation type of reflection."

The industrialist shared a video of Trinidad artists Raymond and Dilenadan performing a mash-up of Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi's classic Deewana Hua Badal and Kishore Kumar, Usha Khanna's Pal Bhar Ke Liye.

The 2021 song, titled Nack Ah Ting, has piqued Anand Mahindra's interest, and he says the song has propelled the Caribbean island nation near Venezuela to the top of his vacation wish list.

"This isn’t the usual, #MondayMotivation type of reflection. But I think it guarantees an upbeat start to the week! And Trinidad goes to the top of my vacation destination wish-list," the Mahindra Group chairperson tweeted.

 

Satyajit Sahu (@satyajits) responded to Mahindra's tweet, saying, " "Lovely! Sometimes I wonder if India's biggest export is IT or Bollywood!"

Nitin Terdalkar (@maverick369), another user, commented, "Superb mash-up of well-known reggae music from the West Indies, the land of silver sand and clean beaches, hip hop and rap, and mind-blowing old Hindi songs. Simply outstanding."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?