Anand Mahindra's tweet winning hearts on internet as Rishi Sunak becomes first Indian-origin PM of UK

Mahindra's tweet is winning hearts on the internet as the billionaire industrialist quotes Winston Churchill, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has lauded Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

But it is Mahindra's tweet that is winning hearts on the internet as the billionaire industrialist quotes Winston Churchill, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"Churchill supposedly said “…all Indian leaders will be of low calibre & men of straw.” Today, during the 75th year of our Independence, we’re poised to see a man of Indian origin anointed as PM of the UK. Life is beautiful…," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

At the time of writing this article, Mahindra's post garnered 12.9K Retweets, 802 Quote Tweets and 83.9K Likes. Anand Mahindra is quite a popular industrialist on Twitter. His quirky, witty and sarcastic messages have always won the heart of netizens.

Britain`s conservative party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday.

Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.

