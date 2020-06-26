Andhra Pradesh to sign MoU with Amul for development of dairy sector by July 15

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government will sign an MoU with Amul for the development of the dairy sector by July 15. According to state government officials, this will help the dairy farmers to get a better rate by bringing in better marketing facilities by putting modern technology to use.

During a review meeting on dairy development and sugar factories in the cooperative sector in Amaravati on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said all modalities for signing the MoU with Amul should be ready by July 15 besides taking all steps for the dairy development which provides dairy farmers a better price.

The Chief Minister has also asked the officials to prepare the guidelines for the MoU with cooperative giant Amul and added that steps should be taken for the wellbeing of livestock and strengthening cooperative sector to benefit dairy farmers. The officials apprised the Chief Minister of the previous conditions in the cooperative sector.

During the review meeting on the cooperative sugar factories, the Chief Minister said that units should be revived and the officials should draft a plan and proposals for healthy sugar factories in the cooperative sector.