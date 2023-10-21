Ashok Vaswani To Replace Uday Kotak As Next CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank

New Delhi: Ashok Vaswani is going to be the next CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank as Uday Kotak announced, adding that RBI had approved the recommendation. He is a world class leader and banker with digital and customer focus, Uday Kotak said.

Bringing the Indian origin to the country, Uday said: "I am proud that we bring 'Global Indian' home to build Kotak and India of tomorrow.

Ashok Vaswani is the current President of Pagaya, which he’d held since July 2022.

He completed his studies in Bachelor of Commerce from Sydenham college of Commerce ad Economics. Thereafter, he joined Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

He began his career as management consultant at AF Fergusom in 1985. Thereafter, he was associated with Citi Group for a long stint around 8 years. He became the CEO of Barclays in 2010 where he stayed for over 6 years. He is holding the position of President in Pagaya.