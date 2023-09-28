Asian Paints Co-Founder Ashwin Dani Dies At 81

New Delhi: India billionaire tycoon and the founder of Asian Paints Ashwin Dani passed away on Thursday. He was the instrumental to create the India’s largest paint maker company.

Dani served as a non-executive member in the company’s board of directors. Meanwhile, Deepak Satwalekar has been serving as the chairman of the Board from June 23, 2021.

The company was established by his father and three others in 1942.

Confirming the unfortunate demise of Ashwin Dani, Asian Paints said in the stock filing, “Mr. Ashwin Dani was associated with the Company since 1968 and has been a strong force in heralding the Company to technological excellence. He joined the Company’s Board in 1970. He held the position of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company from 1998 to 2009.”

“Since 2009 he continued on the Board as the Non – Executive Director & Vice Chairman of the Board and the Company. For the period between 2018 to 2021 he held the position of Chairman of the Board and the Company. Mr. Ashwin Dani will always be remembered for his significant contributions to the Company.”