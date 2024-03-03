trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726989
BILL GATES

Bill Gates & Mark Zuckerberg In Indian Wedding Attire: Check How These Mogul Looks In Traditional Outfit

When asked about his attire for the pre-wedding celebrations, Gates enthusiastically affirmed his intention to don traditional Indian clothing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bill Gates & Mark Zuckerberg In Indian Wedding Attire: Check How These Mogul Looks In Traditional Outfit Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: In the last few days, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been in India. Since then, he has been in the headlines. In the latest incident, tech moguls Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were seen mingling at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The casual encounter between the two billionaire entrepreneurs sparked excitement among onlookers and quickly went viral on social media. (Also Read: 7 Fresh IPOs Set To Hit Market This Week: Check A-Z Of Upcoming Offerings)

Bill Gates Attends First Indian Wedding

Expressing his enthusiasm about attending his first Indian wedding, Gates revealed to the Times of India his anticipation for the grand affair. He stated, "I’m starting at the top. It’ll be hard to go to another Indian wedding after this one." (Also Read: 'Google Is Digital East India Company': Anupam Mittal Slams Tech Giant For THIS Reason)

Gates emphasized his connection with the Ambani family, highlighting that he specifically organized his visit to be a part of the celebration.

Bill Gates In Indian Wedding Attire

When asked about his attire for the pre-wedding celebrations, Gates enthusiastically affirmed his intention to don traditional Indian clothing. He remarked, "I didn’t think that was optional. I’ll join the spirit. I think there will be several events and I’ll be in great Indian clothing."

Bill Gates Activity In India

Prior to his attendance at the festivities, Gates had already been making waves in India. His meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers, including Smriti Irani, S Jaishankhar, and others, had garnered significant attention.

Moreover, Gates' social media presence soared after he shared a video of himself enjoying tea prepared by Dolly Ahluwalia, affectionately known as Dolly Chaiwala.

